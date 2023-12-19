close_game
Drone attack in Russian capital Moscow thwarted, airports restrict flights

Dec 19, 2023 04:13 PM IST

Two Moscow airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, said they had restricted flights, a measure often taken during drone attacks.

Russian air defences downed a hostile drone near the capital city Moscow on Tuesday, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, with no casualties reported.

Police officers secures an area in front of Saint Basil's Cathedral on the snow-covered Red Square in Moscow.(AFP)

Two Moscow airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, said they had restricted flights, a measure often taken during drone attacks. The Interfax news agency reported that a third Moscow airport, Zhukovsky, also took similar measures.

The RIA news agency also cited the management of the airport of the city of Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, as saying it had temporarily restricted take-offs and landings.

Russia has in the past attributed similar drone attacks to Ukraine, although Kyiv rarely comments on attacks inside Russian territory.

