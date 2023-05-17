‘Drunk’ US driver switches places with his dog to avoid arrest

A “drunk” driver in the United States allegedly tried to put his dog in the hot seat in order to avoid arrest during a traffic stop. According to authorities, the incident took place on Saturday night in Springfield town when a police officer stopped the man's vehicle for speeding, New York Post reported. The police said the dog was handed over to an acquaintance of the driver.

Before exiting his car, the man behind the wheel swapped places with a dog in his passenger seat, an officer who was observing him said. He then came out of the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving.

He “showed clear signs of intoxication” and ran from the officer when asked about how much alcohol he had consumed, a Springfield Police officer told the outlet.

Springfield Police shared the incident on Facebook.

“The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer. The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle,” the department said.

“BCSO arrived and assisted with the incident and the male party was medically cleared at the hospital and then booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants and also charged with; Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest,” they added.

The police further said the dog was handed over to an acquaintance of the driver. “The dog did not face any charges and was let go with just a warning," the cop added in a humorous manner.

