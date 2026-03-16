Dubai airport news: Videos show fire, explosion near DXB terminal amid drone incident; watch
A drone crash near Dubai International Airport sparked a fire early Monday, officials said. No injuries were immediately reported.
A drone struck near Dubai International Airport (DXB) early Monday morning (local time), igniting a fire. The Dubai Media Office confirmed that a “drone incident” led to a fire in "the vicinity of Dubai International Airport."
It is unclear if any civilian areas were hit. "All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety," the update stated. In a follow-up update, the Dubai Media Office said that the incident led to damage to one of the fuel tanks.
It was not immediately clear which side launched the drone.
Meanwhile, videos of the fire surfaced on social media, which showed smoke and fire in the area of the Dubai International Airport.
Here's another video:
Flights Diverting Away From Dubai Airport
An update on the flight tracking website Flight Radar showed that the flights to the Dubai International Airport are currently being held off amid the drone incident.
FlightRadar shows that at least five flights, bound to Dubai from Karachi, Kathmandu, Hanoi, Asmara and Amman are currently being held off at the airport.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More