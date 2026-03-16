Dubai airport news: Videos show fire, explosion near DXB terminal amid drone incident; watch

A drone struck near Dubai International Airport (DXB) early Monday morning (local time), igniting a fire. The Dubai Media Office confirmed that a “drone incident” led to a fire in "the vicinity of Dubai International Airport." Representational. (Unsplash)

It is unclear if any civilian areas were hit. "All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety," the update stated. In a follow-up update, the Dubai Media Office said that the incident led to damage to one of the fuel tanks.

It was not immediately clear which side launched the drone.