Dubai airport suspends operations, fresh blasts heard amid Iran strikes

In a statement, the airport operator confirmed that both hubs have halted departures and arrivals amid the unfolding security situation. Authorities urged passengers not to travel to the airport and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest information on flight schedules.

Dubai Airports on Saturday announced the suspension of all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) until further notice, following Iranian strikes across the Middle East.

The suspension comes as fresh explosions were reported in parts of the Gulf, raising concerns over airspace safety and prompting heightened security measures across the United Arab Emirates.

The reported missile strike was carried out in retaliation for the joint US and Israeli attack on Iran earlier in the day.

Fresh blasts were heard in several Gulf cities, including Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, as Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes intensified across the region.

A United States base in Bahrain came under missile strike. Reports based on satellite imagery indicated that the US Navy had moved several vessels away from its Bahrain base in recent days as tensions with Iran intensified.

Bahraini authorities confirmed that the area of Juffair, where the US naval headquarters is located, was hit. Residents were evacuated from nearby neighbourhoods as a precaution.

Operation ‘Epic Fury’ The escalation comes after the United States and Israel launched what they described as pre-emptive strikes on Iran earlier in the day. The operation, named ‘Operation Epic Fury’, followed days of speculation about possible military action targeting Iran’s leadership.

Several explosions were reported near offices linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The 86-year-old leader was later moved to a secure location, according to reports.

US-Israel attack Iran: What we know so far The US-Israel-Iran conflict rapidly spread beyond Iran’s borders. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it had launched a “first wave” of drones and missiles aimed at Israel. A nationwide alert was issued in Israel as the military said it was working to intercept the incoming fire. In Bahrain, authorities said a missile strike targeted the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in the island nation. Witnesses reported hearing sirens and explosions in Kuwait, which hosts US Army Central, while blasts were also heard in Qatar.

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates shut their airspace, and warning sirens rang out in Jordan. In the UAE capital, shrapnel from an attack killed one person, according to state media, marking the first known fatality in Iran’s counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen vowed to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and on Israel, two senior Houthi officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no formal statement from the group’s leadership.