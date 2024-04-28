Dubai begins work on ‘world’s largest' airport terminal | Details

Dubai announced the commencement of construction on a new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport on Sunday. The ruler of the Gulf emirate said that it will become "the world's largest" terminal, with an estimated cost of nearly $35 billion. The 'world's largest' airport terminal will be built at Al Maktoum International Airport(Representative Image/Unsplash)

"We approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport and (are) commencing construction of the building for AED 128 billion ($34.85 billion)," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, said on X.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ- UFO caught on camera? Flight passengers capture shocking photos over LaGuardia Airport

According to a government announcement, once the new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport is fully operational, it will be able to handle up to 260 million passengers each year.

Sheikh Mohammed described it as having "the world's largest capacity" and "five times larger than the current Dubai International Airport," one of the busiest air hubs globally.

ALSO, READ- Cause and Effect | Deluge in Dubai highlights climate vulnerability and a lack of preparedness

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Emirates, said, "The initial phase of the project will be completed within a decade, with a capacity to serve 150 million passengers annually."

ALSO READ- Hundreds of people perform yoga on the runway of Bangkok's main airport

Emirates CEO added that the airport will serve as the new base for flagship carrier Emirates, its low-cost counterpart Flydubai, and all airline partners facilitating global connections to and from Dubai.

ALSO READ- Kevin Pietersen stunned by new airport terminal in Lucknow: ‘World class’

Located on the city's outskirts, Al Maktoum Airport has yet to attract a significant portion of Dubai's air traffic since 2010.

Authorities aim for it to replace Dubai International Airport, which can accommodate up to 120 million passengers annually but cannot expand due to its central location in the city.