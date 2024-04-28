 Dubai begins work on ‘world’s largest' airport terminal | Details | World News - Hindustan Times
Dubai begins work on ‘world’s largest' airport terminal | Details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 07:21 PM IST

Once "the world's largest" terminal at Dubai's at Al Maktoum International Airport is fully operational, it will handle up to 260 million passengers each year.

Dubai announced the commencement of construction on a new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport on Sunday. The ruler of the Gulf emirate said that it will become "the world's largest" terminal, with an estimated cost of nearly $35 billion.

The 'world's largest' airport terminal will be built at Al Maktoum International Airport
The 'world's largest' airport terminal will be built at Al Maktoum International Airport(Representative Image/Unsplash)

"We approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport and (are) commencing construction of the building for AED 128 billion ($34.85 billion)," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, said on X.

According to a government announcement, once the new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport is fully operational, it will be able to handle up to 260 million passengers each year.

Sheikh Mohammed described it as having "the world's largest capacity" and "five times larger than the current Dubai International Airport," one of the busiest air hubs globally.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Emirates, said, "The initial phase of the project will be completed within a decade, with a capacity to serve 150 million passengers annually."

Emirates CEO added that the airport will serve as the new base for flagship carrier Emirates, its low-cost counterpart Flydubai, and all airline partners facilitating global connections to and from Dubai.

Located on the city's outskirts, Al Maktoum Airport has yet to attract a significant portion of Dubai's air traffic since 2010.

Authorities aim for it to replace Dubai International Airport, which can accommodate up to 120 million passengers annually but cannot expand due to its central location in the city.

News / World News / Dubai begins work on 'world's largest' airport terminal | Details
Follow Us On