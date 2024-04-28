 Kevin Pietersen stunned by new airport terminal in Lucknow: ‘World class’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Kevin Pietersen stunned by new airport terminal in Lucknow: ‘World class’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 04:25 PM IST

The newly built terminal of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow commenced operations earlier this month.

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen on Sunday praised the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for doing an ‘incredible job’ on the beautification of the new airport terminal in Lucknow. Pietersen, who was in Lucknow to attend the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants VS Rajasthan Royals, on Saturday, took to X to laud CM Yogi Adityanath.

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen at the new airport terminal in Lucknow.(X/Kevin Pietersen)
Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen at the new airport terminal in Lucknow.(X/Kevin Pietersen)

Pietersen wrote, “The Street of Flowers here at the brand new airport terminal in Lucknow. WORLD CLASS! Wow, what an incredible job done by all for this most beautiful state. I’m sure @myogiadityanath must be super proud! India is BOOMING!”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Pietersen also dropped a picture of himself posing at the “brand new airport terminal.” In no time, the post was flooded with several comments lauding the Lucknow Airport.

“We are thrilled and proud of our India and our CM,” a user commented on the post. Meanwhile another comment read, “Thank you so much KP for appreciating my chief minister @myogiadityanath ji maharaj. Under his abled leadership of past 7 years our Uttar Pradesh is marching towards the best state of the country having enormous infrastructural development and unparalleled law and order.”

The newly built terminal (Terminal-3) of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow commenced operations earlier this month. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on March 10, T3 managed eight domestic flights operated by Akasa Air on the first day.

The airline operated three scheduled flights—two to Bengaluru and one to Mumbai—and a chartered flight to Bengaluru. On the first day, over 1,200 passengers used T3's services.

Built at a cost of 2,400 crore, the airport can handle up to 80 lakh passengers in a year at its present capacity, airport spokesperson Rupesh Kumar said. When the Phase 2 would be completed, around 1.3 crore passengers could be handled annually, he added.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

