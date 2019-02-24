Dubai-bound Bangladesh flight faces attempted hijack, passengers safe: Official

All passengers on board a Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman plane are safe after a man apparently attempted to hijack the aircraft on Sunday, the national civil aviation chief said.

“All 150 plus passengers are safe,” Air Vice Marshall Nayeem Hasan told AFP of flight BG147 which had taken off from the capital Dhaka, adding that the man’s intentions were unclear.

“We think he is a suspected madman. He is saying that he has a bomb, but we are not sure,” Hasan said after the plane landed at Chittagong airport in southeastern Bangladesh, where the passengers were evacuated.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 19:22 IST