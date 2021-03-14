Dubai conducts trial to assess breath test to detect coronavirus
Dubai is conducting a clinical trial to assess the accuracy of a breath test to detect the coronavirus within one minute.
The rapid test, developed by the National University of Singapore’s Breathonix Pte Ltd., is being trialled on 2,500 patients, according to a statement. Breathonix is carrying out the trial with Dubai Health Authority and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
Machine learning software will analyze a breath sample and generate the result in less than a minute, according to the statement. Breathonix had previously conducted a Singapore-based pilot study that involved 180 patients and achieved a sensitivity of 93% and specificity of 95% with the machine learning algorithm, it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden
- While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden's critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals
- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns
- AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox