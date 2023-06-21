Dubai International Airport braces for record-breaking travel surge during Eid Al Adha, issues travel advisory

Dubai International (DXB) is gearing up for an exceptionally busy period as the UAE's summer school break coincides with the upcoming six-day-long Eid Al Adha holidays.

FILE PHOTO: The culmination of the Eid Al Adha holiday is set to witness an extraordinary influx of travelers, with daily traffic projected to exceed a remarkable milestone of 305,000 passengers on July 2. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo(REUTERS)

According to Dubai Airports, an estimated 3.5 million guests are expected to pass through DXB between June 20 and July 3, with average daily traffic reaching 252,000 passengers.

Anticipating a surge in departures, DXB is bracing for over a quarter of a million outbound travellers from June 23 to 25. Saturday, June 24 is projected to be particularly bustling, with nearly 100,000 passengers scheduled to depart. Furthermore, the end of the Eid Al Adha holiday is expected to witness an even busier arrival peak, surpassing previous records, with daily traffic estimated to exceed 305,000 passengers on July 2.

"Dubai International's recovery has been spectacular this year as evidenced by the impressive traffic growth in the first quarter," remarked Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports. "As a result, the seasonal peaks this year are expected to be the busiest since 2019, and we are preparing ourselves accordingly."

To ensure a smooth travel experience, Emirates advises passengers to arrive at the airport up to 3 hours before their scheduled flight, remain mindful of their boarding time to reach the departure gate promptly and take advantage of various check-in and baggage drop options to minimize time spent at the airport. With busy days anticipated to see over 80,000 passengers departing from Dubai, these measures will help streamline travel processes and enhance overall passenger satisfaction.

Dubai Travel advisory: Opt for online options

Passengers are highly recommended to download the Emirates app, as it provides a convenient platform for various travel-related tasks. When departing from Dubai, boarding passes are now issued in a digital format through the app or sent via email when passengers check-in online using Emirates.com

With these numerous online options, customers can effortlessly book and modify their flights, access a digital boarding pass for most destinations, view meal options available onboard, reserve a chauffeur drive service, and even pre-select and plan their preferred movies to enjoy via the inflight entertainment system, ice. Both online check-in and app check-in services are available 48 hours prior to the scheduled departure time, granting passengers ample time to complete the necessary procedures in advance.

Dubai Travel advisory: Drop off your luggage in advance

To enhance convenience and save valuable time, Emirates passengers have the option to take advantage of several services that streamline the check-in process.

Passengers departing from Dubai can drop off their luggage the night before travel at no additional cost. They have the flexibility to check-in early and conveniently drop off their bags 24 hours before departure (or 12 hours before departure if traveling to the US or Tel Aviv). As departure time approaches, passengers can arrive at the airport and proceed directly to immigration, bypassing check-in queues.

FILE - Passengers leave the baggage handling hall at the Dubai International Airport terminal 3, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 25, 2022. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the airport reported it saw over 21.2 million passengers pass through its terminals in the first quarter of the year, potentially nearing numbers it saw before the coronavirus pandemic grounded air traffic around the world. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File) (AP)

Dubai Travel advisory: Early Check-in to avoid queues

For those embarking on their journeys from Ajman, Emirates offers a 24-hour City Check-in service at Ajman Central Bus Terminal. Passengers can conveniently check-in up to 4 hours before their flight, complete baggage check-in, collect their boarding passes, purchase a bus ticket for Dh20, and seamlessly head to Emirates Terminal 3. Regular bus departures from Ajman Central Bus Terminal are available throughout the day, from 4 am to 11:30 pm, ensuring a smooth transition to the airport and onward to their flights.

Passengers also have the option to check in from the comfort of their homes, hotels, or offices in Dubai and Sharjah. With the assistance of DUBZ agents, the check-in process can be conveniently completed at the customer's preferred location. The agents will then transport the bags to the flight. Passengers can book this Home Check-in service at least 24 hours before their flight and proceed to the airport check-in up to six hours before departure.

Notably, First Class passengers can enjoy the complimentary Home Check-in service.

Plus, Emirates provides self-check-in kiosks at the airport for passengers who haven't checked in online. These kiosks allow travelers to conveniently view their travel itinerary, select preferred seats, add Emirates Skywards numbers, and utilize the baggage drop area for seamless check-in of their luggage.

