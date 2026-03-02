Dubai missile strikes: Why is influencer Louise Starkey facing backlash?: ‘I’m actually so scared’

Louise Starkey posted footage to Instagram, as missiles lit up the night sky and air defense systems intercepted projectiles over the city’s skyline. The strikes followed joint US-Israeli attacks on Iranian targets, triggering retaliation across parts of the Middle East.

An influencer living in Dubai is facing criticism online after sharing emotional videos during Iranian missile strikes targeting sites in the United Arab Emirates , saying, “I’m actually so scared.”

What Louise Starkey said In one clip, Starkey appeared visibly shaken as she filmed from a balcony overlooking high-rise towers.

“I’m scared. I’m actually so scared,” she said. She later added, “It’s not meant to be happening here,” and asked, “Can’t everyone just chill out?”

Describing the day’s events, she told followers she had been hearing “loud explosions sort of in the background all day,” adding that the noise “shakes the windows” and was “the weirdest sound ever.”

She also said: “This is not fun, guys. We are supposed to be in the safest place… I feel so safe all the time, and now I can see it. Please just stop.”

The videos have reportedly been viewed more than a million times.

Who is Louise Starkey Louise Starkey is an Australian social media influencer currently based in Dubai.

She shares lifestyle content on Instagram, often posting about luxury living, travel and daily life in the United Arab Emirates.

The backlash While some social media users offered words of support and urged her to stay safe, others took issue with her remark that the violence was “not meant to be happening here.”

“‘Not meant to be happening here’ has to be one of the most selfish statements I have ever heard,” one commenter wrote.

Another said: “The entitlement. It happens in Gaza, it’s fine. But if it happens to your luxury lifestyle, ‘it’s not meant to happen.’”

A third urged restraint, writing: “We trust our leadership, and this phase will pass. Let’s avoid sharing videos that spread fear or panic.”

The escalation has disrupted air travel across the region. Dubai International Airport sustained damage during the strikes, with flights temporarily suspended, according to reports.

Australia’s Smartraveller advisory raised its warning level for the UAE and several nearby countries to “do not travel,” citing a “volatile security situation” and the risk of “further reprisal attacks and escalation across the region.”