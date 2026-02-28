Has US officially declared war on Iran? Trump talks about 'eliminating imminent threats'
The Pentagon has named the strikes "Operation Epic Fury."
The United States confirmed joint US‑Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday, following reports from Iranian media of attacks across the country.
What Trump said
In a video message posted on social media, Trump said, "Short time ago, US military began major combat operation in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime."
Speaking to the Washington Post, Trump emphasized that his primary concern is “freedom” for the Iranian people, and that the United States is working to make Iran a place that’s “safe.”
“All I want is freedom for the people,” Trump told the outlet. "I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have.”
Has the US officially declared war?
The United States has not formally declared war on Iran. Under the US Constitution, only Congress has the authority to declare war, and no formal authorization or declaration has been issued in this case.
Iran Retaliates
In response to the attacks, Iran launched a "barrage of missiles" towards Israel, the Israeli military said.
"The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats. Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat," it said in a post on X.
Explosions were also heard in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Dubai.
In Bahrain, a missile attack targeted the headquarters of US Navy's Fifth Fleet, the interior ministry said.
The Gulf countries have closed their airspace amid the escalation.
Turkish Airlines suspends flights
Turkish Airlines announced it is suspending flights to multiple Middle Eastern destinations due to security concerns.
- Flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will be suspended until March 2.
- Flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, and Oman will be suspended until February 28.
- Further cancellations may be announced, the airline said on X.
