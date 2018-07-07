Duterte says will resign if anybody can prove God exists, courts new controversy

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who recently sparked outrage for calling God stupid, has courted new controversy in his largely Roman Catholic country by saying he will resign if anybody can prove that God exists.

In a speech late on Friday, Duterte said some basic tenets of the Catholic faith, including the concept of original sin, taints even innocent infants and can only be removed through baptism. Duterte asked, “Where is the logic of God there?”

He said if there’s “one single witness” who can prove, perhaps with a picture, that they were able to see and talk to God, he will immediately resign.

Last week, Duterte was slammed for calling God “stupid”, with one Catholic bishop calling him a “psychopath”.