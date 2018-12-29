 Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude strikes off south Philippines, tsunami waves likely
Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude strikes off south Philippines, tsunami waves likely

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami threat existed for parts of the Pacific “closer to the earthquake” but there was no tsunami threat to the U.S. state of Hawaii.

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 09:48 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Singapore
An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (Representational Image).(REUTERS)

An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck 193 km east of the city of General Santos, the USGS said.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 09:47 IST

