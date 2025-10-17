An earthquake of magnitude 5.66 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Earthquake of magnitude 5.66 jolts Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.(Representational Photo)

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, GFZ said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.

This comes just hours after another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Afghanistan on early Friday morning at around 5.23 am, some 133 kilometers east of capital Kabul, according to the National Center for Seismology. The depth of that earthquake was also 10 km and the exact location was latitude 34.57 N, longitude 70.66 E.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 also hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng at 8.42 am. The depth of the quake was 10 km and the coordinates were latitude 27.51 N, longitude 92.84 E. The quake hit some 89 km west-northwest of Itanagar.

Over 2,000 people killed in massive Afghanistan earthquake

On the night of August 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck 27 kilometers east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. In the quake, some 2,200 people died and over 3,600 people were injured. Several villages were destroyed left thousands of people were left homeless.

Several aftershocks have hit Afghanistan's eastern region since the deadly earthquake. Afghanistan is prone to such earthquakes and has witnessed several similar tragedies in recent years.