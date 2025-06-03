Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Turkey's Marmaris, 1 dead

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Marmaris area of southwestern Turkey early on Tuesday, with a teenager dying after having a panic attack, the interior minister said. There was no initial reports of buildings destroyed but a 14-year-old girl in the resort town of Fethiye died after a panic attack(Representational Image)

