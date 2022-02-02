Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Timor-Leste
Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Timor-Leste

The depth of the earthquake was reported at 140 km.
Representative Image  
Published on Feb 02, 2022 05:44 AM IST
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale hit 321km east-northeast of Dili, Timor-Leste on Wednesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 02-02-2022, 00:55:12 IST, Lat: -7.66 & Long: 128.34, Depth: 140 Km, Location: 321km ENE of Dili, Timor-Leste," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet on Wednesday.

So far, no information was available about any casualties or damage.

