Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Panama's northern coast

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Panama some 37 miles (59 km) from the Caribbean island of Nargana, the United States Geological Survey said on Monday. Shaking was briefly felt in the capital Panama City. There were no immediate reports of damages. (Representative Image)

The Central American country's IGC Geoscience Institute had issued a preliminary report estimating a magnitude of 6.2. There were no immediate reports of damages.

Indonesia hit by earthquake

Earlier today, a strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck deep in the sea north of Bali and Lombok islands in Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, sending residents running out of buildings.

The quake's epicentre was 203 km (126 miles) north of Mataram, Indonesia, and very deep at 516 km below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

Indonesian and U.S. geological agencies pegged the magnitude at 7.1, with no threat of a tsunami.

The quake was felt just before 4 a.m. (2000 GMT) across coastal areas in Bali and Lombok and was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5, according to the Indonesian geological agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON