Ebrahim Raisi death: 5 politicians who died in plane crash

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian died in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, state media and government officials confirmed on Monday. Apart from Raisi and Amirabdollahian, six others lost their lives in the helicopter crash on Sunday evening. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (Reuters)(REUTERS)

The charred wreckage of the helicopter, which crashed on Sunday, was found on Monday after overnight rescue operations. The rescue team was unable to reach the site of the crash on Sunday evening due to heavy rains and fog in the area.

Political leaders and heads of state from across the world condoled Ebrahim Raisi's death, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi said in a post on X that his country "stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

Not just Raisi, but multiple politicians have lost their lives in an aircraft crash. Let's have a look.

5 politicians who died in a plane crash

Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, President of Pakistan: Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq died in a plane crash on 17 August 1988, at the age of 64. He was on his way to Islamabad when the control lost contact with his C-130B Aircraft, shortly before he was scheduled to land. The cause of the plane crash remains mysterious, with some theories suggesting sabotage.

Sebastian Pinera, President of Chile: Sebastian Pinera, who was the former President of Chile, died at the age of 74 due to a helicopter crash. On 6 February 2024, his helicopter crashed into a lake in southern Chile. All other passengers, including his sister, survived the crash.

Arvid Lindman, Prime Minister Of Sweden: Arvid Lindman, the former Prime Minister of Sweden, passed away at the age of 74 in England when his aircraft crashed due to bad weather. His Douglas DC-2 aircraft crashed into houses near the Croydon Airport, shortly after taking off during thick fog.

Abdul Salam Arif, President of Iraq: Abdul Salam Arif, the second president of Iraq, died at the age of 45 in 1966 when his Iraqi Air Force aircraft crashed. The de Havilland DH.104 Dove aircraft in which he was travelling malfunctioned and crashed around 10 km from Basra. His brother Abdul Rahman Arif succeeded him as the president.

Rashid Karami, Prime Minister of Lebanon: Rashid Karami died at the age of 65 in 1987 after a bomb was placed in his Aérospatiale Puma helicopter. He was on his way to Beirut when the bomb exploded. Karami was the only one killed in the explosion, while over 30 people were left injured.