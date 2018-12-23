Editor of British Sikh Report conferred royal honour for services to statistics, Sikh community

Jagdev Singh Virdee, editor of the British Sikh Report (BSR) that provides an insight into the life of the community in the UK, has received the royal honour of MBE (Member of British Empire) from Prince Charles at an investiture ceremony in Buckingham Palace.

Virdee, a senior statistician and fellow of the Royal Statistical Society, has been honoured for ‘services to statistics and to the Sikh community’. He has edited the BSR since 2015, providing key figures and insights into various aspects of the community.

After the ceremony, Virdee said, “The day was a memorable and humbling one, meeting other recipients who have excelled in serving the public in various fields. It was good to discuss the BSR with Prince Charles”.

Jasvir Singh, chair of the BSR, added: “I am extremely proud of Jagdev and his unwavering efforts for the benefit of the Sikh community since the 1970s”.

“His energy and commitment levels are infectious, and his hard work has helped ensure that the British Sikh Report has become a pioneering research project respected equally by Sikhs and non-Sikhs alike”.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 19:24 IST