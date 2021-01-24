Egypt says it has launched vaccination against coronavirus
- Health Minister Hala Zayed told a televised news conference that they would prioritize vaccinating healthcare workers in 40 hospitals that are designated to isolate and treat Covid-19 patients across the country.
Egypt on Sunday launched a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, with the first shots of Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm’s vaccine given to healthcare workers in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia.
Health Minister Hala Zayed told a televised news conference that they would prioritize vaccinating healthcare workers in 40 hospitals that are designated to isolate and treat Covid-19 patients across the country.
Next, they would vaccinate elders and those suffer from chronic diseases, Zayed said. She did not offer a timeframe for vaccinating the whole population.
Zayed said people would receive two doses of the vaccine over 21 days. The Chinese-made vaccine is 86% effective, she added.
Sinopharm’s shot relies on a tested technology, using a dead virus to deliver the vaccine, similar to polio immunizations.
The vaccine is believed to be able to travel at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (35 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit), a major draw for areas of the world where nearly 3 billion people live without stable electricity and refrigeration.
Egypt has also negotiated for two other vaccines — one from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and another from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said last month that the government has contracted to purchase 20 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with over 100 million people, has reported more than 161,140 confirmed cases, including 8,902 deaths. However, the actual numbers of Covid-19 cases, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.
UK vaccination drive expands as Covid-19 toll nears 100,000
Covid vaccine tracker: How many are inoculated in India and the world
Qureshi says Pakistan ready to work with new US administration
EU will vow to work against fossil-fuel investments globally
About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg Covid-19 outbreak
US to boost surveillance of Covid-19 virus variant: CDC chief Rochelle Walensky
US passes 25 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins University
UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Israel's Tel Aviv
EU should punish Putin for Navalny arrest by cutting money flows: German leader
‘Parallel set of data’: Dr Birx says Trump presented graphs that she never made
Kaja Kallas to become first woman Prime Minister of Estonia
Russia says US comments supporting pro-Navalny protests encourages law-breaking
Republican congressman played a role in Trump's campaign to fight election loss
Trump-DOJ election ‘Plot’ will be probed by Senate Democrats
- It was reported late Friday that Trump considered firing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with another DOJ lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, who was prepared to back Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. The Democrats, in their letter, called the details in the report “astonishing,".
