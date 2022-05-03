Biden, Trudeau among world leaders to extend Eid greetings
- Eid-al-Fitr 2022: US President Biden, who restored Eid celebrations in the White House, called for an end to Islamophobia. Canada's Trudeau, on the other hand, called for the safety of all communities.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, restoring celebrations of the Muslim festival at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them. Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan after the moon is sighted, is being celebrated by the Muslim community around the globe.
"As Muslims in the United States and around the world conclude the month of Ramazan and celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, Jill and I extend our warmest wishes to all who are celebrating this joyous occasion," said Biden in a statement.
“This year, as we mark Eid-al-Fitr, we hold in our hearts the millions of displaced persons and refugees around the globe who are spending this sacred holiday separated from their families and unsure of their future, but still hoping for a brighter tomorrow,” the statement read.
Biden, addressing hundreds of attendees in the East Room, said he had promised as a presidential candidate to bring back Eid-al-Fitr celebrations at the White House. He was forced to hold a virtual celebration last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on Islamophobia at the White House, Biden said, “No one, no one should discriminate against or be oppressed, or be repressed, for their religious beliefs.”
“We have to acknowledge that an awful lot of work remains to be done, abroad and here at home. Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia,” he added.
First lady Jill Biden, who also addressed the event, drew applause by saying that the holiday embodies above all "a joy born from love. Love for our families and for our communities, and for this community.”
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also extended his greetings on Eid: “Canada is a diverse country – and everyone should feel safe. My friends, it’s our shared responsibility to make that a reality. Muslim Canadians make tremendous contributions to Canada’s national fabric, and today, we celebrate those contributions. So on behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish you all a joyful Eid. Eid Mubarak!”
With an end to Ramadan - the holy month of fasting - Muslims across the globe are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. India is celebrating Eid on Tuesday, May 3, after the moon sighting.
The occasion is celebrated by hosting get-togethers of families and friends, indulging in huge feasts, congregating for sermons, attending mass prayers at mosques and thanking Allah for letting the month of Ramadan go smoothly.
-
WW-2 lessons forgotten by Russia: Zelensky on ‘Hitler had Jewish origin' comment
Russia seems to have forgotten the lessons of the second World War, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday in his daily address in yet another series of strong remarks amid Moscow's offensive and Kyiv's resistance with the war entering the tenth week. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war: 1.
-
Russia planning annexation of east Ukraine, claims US official
A senior US official says the United States believed Russia is planning this month to annex large portions of eastern Ukraine and recognise the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said on Monday that the suspected actions are “straight out of the Kremlin's playbook” and will not be recognised by the United States or its partners and allies.
-
‘Heavy fighting’ in east as Kyiv tries fresh Mariupol evacuation
Ukrainian authorities were hoping on Monday to evacuate more civilians from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, as Russia's offensive in the east of Ukraine continued with “active and heavy” fighting. Kyiv said more than 100 civilians were evacuated over the weekend from the sprawling Azovstal plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, which has been surrounded by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine on February 24.
-
Watch: Ukraine's drones 'destroy' Russian patrol boats in Black Sea
Ukraine on Monday claimed that its drones destroyed and sank two Russian patrol boats near the Black Sea's Snake Island where Ukrainian soldiers refused to accept Moscow's demands to surrender at the start of its invasion. "The Bayraktars are working," the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, was cited as saying in the statement, referring to Turkish-made military drones. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the claim.
-
'Jewish blood': Russia's Lavrov likens Zelenskyy to Hitler, Israel hits back
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with German dictator Adolf Hitler amid the ongoing war, which in turn invited criticism from Israel – a nation that so far had sought to keep a delicate balance between the two warring sides. Israel's foreign ministry "has summoned the Russian Ambassador to Israel for a clarification meeting", a statement by the foreign ministry read.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics