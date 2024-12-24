Eiffel Tower in Paris evacuated after fire in elevator: Report

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in one of its elevator shafts between the first and second floors, euronews reported. The iconic landmark, which attracts between 15,000 and 25,000 visitors daily, had its access restricted during the operation. (File)(REUTERS)

Around 1,200 tourists were evacuated following reports of the blaze, which was caused by an overheating cable in the lift shaft. Firefighters struggled to access the flames, but the fire was extinguished by midday.

The evacuation occurred just hours after a separate fire broke out at a building near the St Lazare train station, caused by an accident at a construction site.

Fire incidents in France earlier

This fire incident reminds of the 1956 blaze in the Eiffel Tower's TV control room, which caused severe damage and required a year for repairs.

It also follows the catastrophic 2019 fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. On December 8, the archbishop of Paris symbolically reopened the restored 12th-century landmark by knocking on its doors and stepping inside.

US President-elect Donald Trump attended as the guest of honour, seated alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. Attendees admired the freshly cleaned walls, new furnishings, and advanced lighting systems, all part of the cathedral’s extensive renovation.

The 860-year old medieval cathedral, a symbol of both France and Paris, has been meticulously restored, with a new spire and rib vaulting, its flying buttresses and carved stone gargoyles returned to their past glory and the white stone and gold decorations shining brighter than ever.

For Catholics, the reopening signifies the revival of the city's spiritual heart, a place of faith and devotion for centuries. Globally, it marks the rebirth of a cultural and architectural icon.

The restoration of Notre Dame was a monumental effort, made possible by exceptional craftsmanship, nearly $1 billion in global donations, and a collective resolve to rebuild the beloved symbol of heritage.