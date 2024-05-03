 Eight Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli air strikes near Damascus | World News - Hindustan Times
Eight Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli air strikes near Damascus

AFP |
May 03, 2024 03:56 AM IST

On Thursday night, "the Israeli enemy launched air strikes from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a site near Damascus.

Syria's defence ministry on Friday said eight soldiers had been injured in Israeli air strikes near Damascus.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes but has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence in Syria.(AFP)
Israel rarely comments on individual strikes but has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence in Syria.(AFP)

On Thursday night, "the Israeli enemy launched air strikes from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a site near Damascus... injuring eight soldiers," the ministry said in a statement.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes but has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence in Syria.

The Israeli military has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the outbreak of a civil war in its northern neighbour in 2011, mainly targeting army positions and Iran-backed fighters.

But the strikes increased after Israel's war with Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip began on October 7.

On April 19, Israeli strikes targeted a Syrian army position in the country's south, Syria's government and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said, as US media reported Israel had hit Iran.

Overnight on April 13, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel in an unprecedented attack that came in retaliation for a deadly strike -- widely blamed on Israel -- on Tehran's consulate in Damascus.

Syria's war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions more since it erupted in March 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
