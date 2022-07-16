Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter battle, cities ‘complexities’: Report
Tesla chief Elon Musk on Friday reportedly asked a Delaware court to delay the Twitter trial until next year citing that there are “complexities involved”. While Twitter wants to hold the trial in September to “not prolong the period of uncertainty currently threatening the company”, Musk has urged the court to not begin the trial before February 13 next year.
In a court document cited by US media, Musk's lawyers have also accused Twitter's board of directors of wanting to expedite the case, reported news agency AFP.
Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in a business law court in Delaware.
Twitter Inc has sued Elon Musk for violating the $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.
"Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," the lawsuit mentions.
Last week, Musk terminated his $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter Inc. and take it private. The Tesla chief had said that the company has made “misleading representations” over the number of spam bots on the service. This set the stage for a potentially lengthy court battle with Twitter.
In a letter to Twitter as a part of a regulatory filing, Musk said that the company has not “complied with its contractual obligations to provide information about how to assess how prevalent the bots are on the social media service".
The Tesla chief had been stating for months that the social media giant “under-reports the number of bots” included in its user base. The company has time and again denied the claim stating that “bots are less than five percent of the total users”.
