Elon Musk launches new musk: ‘Burnt hair’ perfume

Tesla chief Elon Musk has a new product for you! The world's richest man promoted a new perfume on Twitter continuing his track record of turning jokes into sought-after products.

Elon Musk announced the scent called “Burnt Hair” and described it as “the essence of repugnant desire" in a tweet on Tuesday. Following the announcement he changed his Twitter biography to “Perfume Salesman.”

A separate product page was also posted by Boring Co. which is Elon Musk’s tunneling company listing the fragrance at $100.

“Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work. Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport,” Boring Co said in a statement describing the new product.

Elon Musk also said that the perfume can be purchased using cryptocurrency as well. He wrote on Twitter, “And you can pay with Doge!”

Elon Musk later tweeted that 10,000 bottles had been sold of the perfume which he described as "an omnigender product.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON