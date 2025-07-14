Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Elon Musk Floats a New Source of Funding for xAI: Tesla

WSJ
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 05:46 PM IST

Musk said Tesla shareholders would vote on investing in xAI as he seeks to tap his own companies to help fund his artificial-intelligence startup.

Elon Musk said Tesla shareholders would vote on investing in xAI, the latest move by the billionaire entrepreneur to tap his own companies to help fund his artificial-intelligence startup.

While Tesla’s sales have fallen, it still has plenty of money. PREMIUM
While Tesla’s sales have fallen, it still has plenty of money.

“If it was up to me, Tesla would have invested in xAI long ago,” Musk said Sunday evening in a post on X, his social-media platform. “We will have a shareholder vote on the matter.”

Musk’s comments come after The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that his rocket company SpaceX target="_blank" href="https://www.wsj.com/tech/spacex-to-invest-2-billion-into-elon-musks-xai-413934de" data-vars-anchor-text="had committed $2 billion">had committed $2 billion toward a recent fundraising round for xAI.

xAI requires billions of dollars to power servers as it tries to play catch-up in the global AI race, which has fast become one of the most costly endeavors of modern technology.

OpenAI and other startups in the sector are rapidly burning through unprecedented levels of new funding as they develop and run large language models that need extensive training.

But revenue is lagging well behind expenses—and sources of the funding may be limited. While OpenAI has had success raising tens of billions of dollars from SoftBank and Microsoft, xAI has lagged behind. The Musk-led company recently raised $5 billion of debt and $5 billion of equity—including the SpaceX money.

As the needs for funding have grown, Musk’s image has taken a hit.

Musk no longer wields vast influence over the federal government and his once-close relationship with President Trump has imploded into an open battle over his criticism of the debt-heavy federal funding bill.

Earlier this month, Musk said he would form the America Party, a third party in the next election. He has also indicated that he would target members of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then voted for Trump’s bill.

While Tesla’s sales have fallen—its first-quarter revenue was down 9% from a year earlier—it still has plenty of money. The company reported $16 billion in cash as of March 31.

Deals in which a CEO directs money to a related business with different shareholders are often controversial in America. By turning to SpaceX, Musk is effectively using cash from shareholders betting on his space and satellite company to fund his ambitions in AI.

Musk previously faced extensive legal challenges to his successful bid to merge his Solar City solar-power company with Tesla.

He has previously combined revenue and operations at his companies. Before he merged xAI and X, the artificial-intelligence company turned to the social-media business for data. Last week, he said that Grok, xAI’s chatbot, would soon be available in Tesla vehicles.

Write to Eliot Brown at Eliot.Brown@wsj.com

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Elon Musk Floats a New Source of Funding for xAI: Tesla
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On