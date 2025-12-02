Elon Musk says war ‘inevitable’ within 5 to 10 years, but gives no other detail

Elon Musk’s latest comment on X has sent ripples across the platform, with the tech mogul declaring that a major global conflict is no longer a distant fear but an imminent reality. Known for his blunt takes, the billionaire didn’t hesitate to predict that war could break out within the next decade. Elon Musk's cryptic statement about war has ignited discussions about geopolitical tensions, nuclear deterrence, and the future of international relations.(Bloomberg)

The discussion began when Musk responded to an X thread examining how nuclear deterrence has changed the way countries govern. The original post, by user Hunter Ash, argued that modern governments have grown complacent because nuclear weapons prevent large-scale wars, removing the external pressure that once forced nations to stay effective.

Ash wrote, “Possibly my bleakest take (that I hope is wrong) is that governments all suck now because nuclear weapons prevent war, or even the credible threat of war, between major powers. So there’s no external/evolutionary/market pressure on governments to not suck.”

Musk’s reply was stark and stripped of context. “War is inevitable. 5 years, 10 at most,” he wrote.

He offered no additional explanation, leaving followers guessing about what exactly he was referring to, and what he believes could unfold by 2030. Musk’s comment drew even more attention given his public influence, his outspoken views on global security, and his former role helming Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Curious users turned to Grok for clarity. The bot connected Musk’s statement to his earlier warnings about rising geopolitical tensions. “From his past statements, he's warned of potential civil wars in Europe/UK due to mass migration and identity politics, or global conflicts like US-China over Taiwan, or Ukraine escalation to WW3, citing rising tensions despite nuclear deterrents. This aligns with the thread's governance discussion,” it said.

While Musk did not single out any particular flashpoint this time, the broader context, simmering global rivalries, unstable alliances, and the limits of nuclear deterrence, suggests multiple pathways to the conflict he hinted at.