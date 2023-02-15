Did Elon Musk change Twitter algorithm to boost his tweets? Report says…

Elon Musk forced engineers of his social media platform Twitter to change the algorithm with the aim of prioritising his tweets, a report said. Owing to the alteration in algorithm, Elon Musk's tweets were prominently visible in many user's feeds on Monday after the change was made on Sunday, according to a report by Platformer.

The billionaire called for a change as he was unhappy with the number of views of his Super Bowl tweet. The report claimed that following Elon Musk's request, Twitter excluded his tweets from filters that are used by the social media platform to improve the quality of users’ timelines.

The result was the Elon Musk's tweets were artificially boosted them by a factor of 1,000, Platformer reported as users across Twitter complained about seeing an abundance of his tweets on the day following the Super Bowl.

In comparison, Elon Musk's tweet supporting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday got significantly lower engagement than US President Joe Biden expressing a similar sentiment, the report noted. Additionally, the report claimed that Elon Musk has been focusing on his personal engagement numbers, which have been dropping in recent weeks. Elon Musk has nearly 129 million followers.

Ahead of the $44 billion deal in October to buy Twitter, Elon Musk had said that his aim is to make the social media platform an even playing field and eliminate bias in the system. Elon Musk has not yet responded to the report but since its publication has tweeted about Twitter and its functionality.

Earlier, Elon Musk tweeted a meme suggesting his tweets were going to be force-fed to Twitter users and also said that the social media platform was making adjustments to the algorithm.

