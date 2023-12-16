close_game
Elon Musk's advice to Giorgia Meloni: ‘Italians, please make more Italians’

Elon Musk In Italy: Elon Musk said that some of the organisations which had abandoned X were infected by a “woke mind virus”.

Elon Musk claimed that advertisers were returning to X (formerly Twitter) after an exodus while warning that Italy's low birth rate could put off investors. At the Atreju political festival organised by Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, Elon Musk said, "I think X will be fine, and we are actually already seeing advertisers return to X. Brand advertisers are always worried about their brand.... But I think it's a short-term issue."

Elon Musk In Italy: X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk makes a heart with his hands during the Atreju political meeting.(AFP)
Previously, the social platform owner had said that the advertising boycott could "kill the company".

Woke mind virus on X

Elon Musk said that some of the organisations which had abandoned X were infected by a “woke mind virus”- "woke" used to condemn those seen as excessively socially aware. Identity politics was "very divisive", "anti-meritocratic" and "just no fun".

Elon Musk on migration

Elon Musk said he was "very much in favour of legal migration", saying countries should welcome anyone honest who was willing to work hard. It was not possible to assess who fulfilled these characteristics without controls, he said, "Let's increase legal immigration, but we should stop illegal immigration."

Warning that migration is not a substitute for domestic population growth, and that without an increase in the birth rate, Elon Musk said that "people will disappear". Highlighting Italy's low fertility rate, Elon Musk warned that it poses a risk for companies wanting to invest in the country.

Is Italy a good place to invest? Elon Musk asked

Elon Musk said, "I do worry about the low birth rate. If a company is to invest in Italy, will there be enough people to work there?"

When the interviewer scoffed, saying it was a problem in 50 years, Elon Musk said it could be “even sooner than that”, concluding, "I agree it's a good place to invest and a wonderful country -- please make more Italians, is what I'm saying."

