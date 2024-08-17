Elon Musk's X shuts down Brazil operations citing arrest ‘threat’ from top judge

Elon Musk-owned social media giant X on Saturday announced that it is shutting down its operations in Brazil with immediate effect in response to what the company described as a "threat" from Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of Brazil's Supreme Court. Elon Musk's company said that the censorship order was passed without public disclosure and outside the bounds of due process.(AFP)

According to a statement released by X, Moraes issued a secret order threatening the arrest of the company’s legal representative in Brazil if X did not comply with his censorship directives. The company claims that this order was made without public disclosure and outside the bounds of due process.

“Last night, Alexandre de Moraes threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders. He did so in a secret order, which we share here to expose his actions,” X said.

Read: Elon Musk’s free speech mantra collides with crackdowns on hate speech and disinformation

The company expressed frustration over its numerous appeals to Brazil's Supreme Court, which it says have gone unheard, leaving its staff vulnerable to legal threats.

Despite closing its physical operations in Brazil, X confirmed that its service would remain accessible to Brazilian users.

"We are deeply saddened that we have been forced to make this decision. The responsibility lies solely with Alexandre de Moraes. His actions are incompatible with democratic government. The people of Brazil have a choice to make—democracy, or Alexandre de Moraes," the statement read.

Read: X ordered to pay ₹5 crore to employee fired for not replying to Elon Musk’s email

Earlier this year, Moraes ordered X to block certain accounts, as he investigates so-called "digital militias" that have been accused of spreading fake news and hate messages during the government of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Moraes opened an inquiry earlier this year into the billionaire after Musk said he would reactivate accounts on X that the judge had ordered to block. Musk has called the Moraes' decisions regarding X “unconstitutional.”