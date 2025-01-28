Emmanuel Macron announces renovation of Louvre museum, Mona Lisa to get ‘special space’ with ‘access pass’

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said the globally popular Mona Lisa painting will move to a new, dedicated room inside the Louvre museum, reported the Associated Press. France's President Emmanuel Macron announced that the historic Louvre Museum will be renovated and expanded in a major overhaul. (AFP)

The French leader said that the painting would be given its own "special space" within the Louvre as he unveiled a plan to renovate the museum.

Standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, he said the painting's new exhibition spot would be "independently accessible compared to the rest of the museum" and would have its own access pass.

Macron announces major renovation of France's Louvre museum

French President Macron on Tuesday announced that the historic Louvre Museum will be renovated and expanded in a major overhaul. The project might take years to renovate.

The renovation plan includes a new entrance near the River Seine, which is to be opened by 2031, and the creation of underground rooms, Macron said in a speech.

While Macron did not disclose the cost, it is estimated to run into hundreds of millions of euros.

The Louvre museum was last renovated in the 1980s when the iconic glass pyramid was unveiled. Now, the museum is not up to international standards anymore.

Water leaks, degradation pose threat to artwork at Louvre museum

Louvre Director Laurence des Cars recently sent a note expressing a series of concerns to Culture Minister Rachida Dati earlier this month saying the museum is threatened by “obsolescence.”

According to the document first released by French newspaper Le Parisien, she warned about the gradual degradation of the building due to water leaks, temperature variations and other issues “endangering the preservation of artworks.”

The place is not properly insulated from the cold and the heat and tends to amplify noise, making the space uncomfortable for both the public and the staff, des Cars stressed.

The museum needs a space for food offerings and restroom facilities, she said.