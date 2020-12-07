e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Emmanuel Macron says France will sell arms to Egypt irrespective of human rights

Emmanuel Macron says France will sell arms to Egypt irrespective of human rights

France views Egypt and its leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as a bulwark against Islamist militants in the Sinai peninsular and Libya.

world Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:52 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Paris
Earlier in the morning, France had welcomed the Egyptian president with a Cavalry parade through Paris.
Earlier in the morning, France had welcomed the Egyptian president with a Cavalry parade through Paris.(Reuters)
         

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not condition the future sale of French arms to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo’s ability to counter terrorism in the region.

“I will not condition matters of defence and economic cooperation on these disagreements (over human rights),” Macron said during a joint press conference with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after the two leaders held talks in the Elysee Palace.

“It is more effective to have a policy of demanding dialogue than a boycott which would only reduce the effectiveness of one our partners in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

Earlier in the morning, France had welcomed Sisi with a Cavalry parade through Paris.

France views Egypt and its leader as a bulwark against Islamist militants in the Sinai peninsular and Libya.

tags
top news
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP workers raise slogans against Tripura CM, party leader says all is well
BJP workers raise slogans against Tripura CM, party leader says all is well
Railway unions AIRF, NFIR extend support to protesting farmers
Railway unions AIRF, NFIR extend support to protesting farmers
Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited
Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited
UK rules out any more Brexit talks next year: Downing Street
UK rules out any more Brexit talks next year: Downing Street
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In