Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Enshittification’: Macquarie dictionary announces their 2024 word of the year

ByHT News Desk
Nov 26, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Enshittification is described as the gradual decline in the quality of a service or product, particularly online platforms due to a focus on profit maximization

Australia's Macquarie Dictionary’s has awarded the title of ‘word of the year’ to the term “enshittification”, which it describes as “The gradual decline in the quality of a service or product, particularly online platforms, due to a focus on profit maximization”.

Enshittification is described as the gradual decline in the quality of a service or product, particularly online platforms due to a focus on profit maximization
Enshittification is described as the gradual decline in the quality of a service or product, particularly online platforms due to a focus on profit maximization

The term was coined in 2022, by author Cory Doctorow, who stated, “We're all living through the enshittocene, a great enshittening, where the services we rely on are turning into giant piles of shit.”

Also Read: Astrophysicist mocks Elon Musk's Mars colonisation plan in viral rant: 'People will die'

Though this new word is unfamiliar to use, it encapsulates particularly the experience of social media users in today's age, where trolls, extremists and other unwanted elements diminish the value and utility of platforms.

Also Read: Harrowing final post of 28-year-old beauty influencer swept to her death in flash flood: ‘I’m going to…'

The committee who chose the word "enshittification" described it as “a very basic Anglo-Saxon term wrapped in affixes that make it sound almost formal, almost respectable.”

Also Read: 3 men lose their lives after Google Maps leads car off incomplete bridge in Uttar Pradesh

The author who came up with the term, Doctorow, explained that this phenomenon followed a three-stage process.

First, the platforms would treat their users well, then they would exploit them for the benefit of their business customers and finally they betray their business customers as well so they can have all the value for themselves.

“It’s frustrating. It’s demoralizing. It’s even terrifying," he said.

The Macquarie Dictionary committee also gave honorable mentions to a few other terms like "right to disconnect" and "rawdogging."

However, "enshittification" not only won the committee's vote but also took home the people's choice award.

“This word captures what many of us feel is happening to the world and to so many aspects of our lives right now,” the committee explained.

Doctorow has also added a fourth stage to the phenomenon where the platform itself is destroyed. He states that everyone has a stake in taking part in “disenshittification” as well and dismantling big tech.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On