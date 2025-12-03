Epstein island new photos and videos released, sparks buzz; ‘well this is creepy’

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning released ‘never-before-seen’ photos and videos from convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's island. These visuals sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many finding them ‘creepy’. A room with a mask on a wall of Jeffrey Epstein's house on his island has been called 'creepy' by a person on X, while others have also found it to be disturbing. (X/@6ixbuzztv, X/@OversightDems)

“Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors,” the committee wrote on X when sharing the visuals. “See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors,” they added.

They also shared a Dropbox link where the photos and clips are available in a single place. The photos show a bedroom on the island, while another shows a phone with various contacts labelled at the side. Yet another image shows what appears to be a bathing area with towels and pillows stacked at the side.

One image shows what looks like a dentist's chair and a mask can be seen hanging on the wall at the side. One of the two videos is of the outside of the house. It shows the view of the sea, before moving towards the swimming pool area and showing a statue. The other one shows the cameraman move inside the house on Epstein's island, taking viewers through a bedroom to an attached bathroom.

Reactions to Epstein island photos and videos

Several people reacted to the visuals of Epstein island that were shared online.

"The "massage" room has an evil-looking mask mounted on the wall overlooking where the victims would be working." one profile on X commented. Another shared a photo of the room with the mask on the wall and said “Well this is creepy AF. (pic from Epstein island, as released by Oversight Dems).”

Yet another commented about the same room, saying “excuse me, but what is this room on Epstein's island.”