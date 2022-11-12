Home / World News / Erdogan sees hope in Republican win in US: 'Turkey's F-16 buy will…'

Erdogan sees hope in Republican win in US: 'Turkey's F-16 buy will…'

Updated on Nov 12, 2022 04:34 PM IST

“If the Republicans claim the few seats they need in Senate, things will be much easier for us,” Erdogan said.

Turkish president Erdogan is seen. (Reuters)
Turkey's effort to complete its purchase of F-16 jets would be "much easier" if Republicans end up controlling the U.S. Senate, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Saturday by Anadolu and other Turkish media as saying.

"My hope is that the next month is filled with some good news and we progress in a very positive direction on the F-16 issue," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan.

"If the Republicans claim the few seats they need in Senate, things will be much easier for us."

