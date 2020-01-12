e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / World News / EU aviation agency warns against flying over Iran ‘until further notice’

EU aviation agency warns against flying over Iran ‘until further notice’

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it had re-evaluated the dangers to commercial airline operations in light of Tehran’s admission.

world Updated: Jan 12, 2020 01:16 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Brussels
Photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, shows the wreckage of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran has acknowledged that its armed forces
Photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, shows the wreckage of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran has acknowledged that its armed forces "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian jetliner. (AP Photo )
         

The EU’s air safety agency on Saturday advised airlines to avoid flying over Iran, after Tehran admitted mistakenly shooting down a passenger jet, killing 176 people.

After days of denials, Iranian authorities finally acknowledged that air defences had brought the Ukrainian airliner down with missiles, blaming “human error”.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it had re-evaluated the dangers to commercial airline operations in light of Tehran’s admission.

“On the basis of all available information, the recommendation in the current security climate is that overflight of Iran at all altitudes should be avoided until further notice, as a precautionary measure,” EASA said in a statement.

The existing advice not to fly over Iraq remains unchanged, EASA said.

“This is a very dynamic situation and a new assessment will be made with the EU Commission and European Union member states early next week,” the statement added.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered his armed forces to address “shortcomings” so that such a disaster does not happen again.

There have been international calls for Iran to carry out a full, independent and transparent investigation into the crash.

tags
top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
US calls envoys J-K visit ‘important step’, expresses concern over detentions
US calls envoys J-K visit ‘important step’, expresses concern over detentions
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news