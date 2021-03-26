IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / EU faces major shortfall in AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines as third wave surges
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
world news

EU faces major shortfall in AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines as third wave surges

Of 300 million doses due to be delivered to European Union countries by the end of June, AstraZeneca aims to deliver only 100 million.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 06:18 AM IST

EU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infections surged across Europe.

With inoculation programmes running far behind those of Britain and the United States, the bloc's executive warned that vaccine exports by the British-Swedish company would be blocked until it delivers the shots it promised to the EU.

"We have to and want to explain to our European citizens that they get their fair share," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after a video-conference summit of the European Union's leaders.

"The company has to catch up, has to honour the contract it has with the European member states, before it can engage again in exporting vaccines," she said.

Of 300 million doses due to be delivered to EU countries by the end of June, Astrazeneca aims to deliver only 100 million.

That has contributed to a stuttering start to vaccination rollouts. As of March 23, Britain had administered nearly 46 shots for every 100 people, compared with under 14 per 100 in the 27-nation bloc it left last year, according to figures compiled by website Our World In Data.

This week, the European Commission unveiled plans to tighten oversight of vaccine exports. This would allow greater scope to block shipments to countries with higher inoculation rates.

The EU is divided over whether to take a tougher line on vaccine exports by companies that do not meet contractual commitments. French President Emmanuel Macron made it clear he was fully behind it.

"It's the end of naivety," he told a news conference after the summit. "I support the fact that we must block all exports for as long as some drug companies don't respect their commitments with Europeans."

QUARREL WITH BRITAIN

Europe's troubled vaccine rollout has led to a quarrel with Britain, which has imported 21 million doses made in the EU, according to an EU official. Britain says it did a better job negotiating with manufacturers and arranging supply chains.

The EU says it should share more, notably to help make up the shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca shots.

Brussels and London sought to cool tensions on Wednesday, declaring they were working "to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens".

Highlighting the EU's difficulties, U.S. biotech Novavax is delaying signing a contract to supply its vaccine to the bloc, an EU official told Reuters on Thursday, due to problems sourcing some raw materials.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he and other leaders hoped the stricter approach to vaccine exports would not be applied, and warned of "broader consequences" if it is.

Von der Leyen, seeking to counter accusations that the EU's threat of export blocks amounted to "vaccine nationalism", presented slides showing that 77 million vaccine doses had been shipped from EU plants to over 40 countries since the start of December.

She said the EU would still hit its target to have 70% of adults inoculated by the summer and noted that, although a third wave of infections was underway, mortality increases were slower than the spread of the virus due to vaccinations of the elderly.

io)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Fresh data on Thursday showed the AstraZeneca vaccine was 76% effective in preventing symptomatic coronavirus infections in a new analysis of its US trial.
Fresh data on Thursday showed the AstraZeneca vaccine was 76% effective in preventing symptomatic coronavirus infections in a new analysis of its US trial.
world news

Countries resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine, while some lose confidence

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:59 PM IST
At least 17 countries had suspended or delayed use after reports of hospitalisations with clotting issues and bleeding, while Asia is accelerating inoculations.
READ FULL STORY
The AstraZeneca vaccine is, however, seen as crucial in tackling the spread of Covid-19 across the globe. (Reuters File Photo)
The AstraZeneca vaccine is, however, seen as crucial in tackling the spread of Covid-19 across the globe. (Reuters File Photo)
health

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial results

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:30 AM IST
AstraZeneca's updated 76% efficacy rate compares with rates of about 95% for vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
READ FULL STORY
The remaining 16 million will be shipped to Europe this month and in April, it said.(REUTERS)
The remaining 16 million will be shipped to Europe this month and in April, it said.(REUTERS)
world news

AstraZeneca says 29 million Covid-19 doses in Italy for EU, poorer countries

Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The 29 million doses found would be enough to vaccinate 14.5 million people.
READ FULL STORY
declared the drug safe and effective. Finland, with a population of 5.5 million, is expecting to receive 3.7 million doses of Astra’s vaccine. (Reuters)
declared the drug safe and effective. Finland, with a population of 5.5 million, is expecting to receive 3.7 million doses of Astra’s vaccine. (Reuters)
world news

Finland to resume AstraZeneca doses for people over 65 from next week

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:54 PM IST
No heightened risk of blood clotting disorders has been observed in people over 65 years of age following vaccination, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that such conditions are very rare.
READ FULL STORY
A file photo shows a vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (AFP)
A file photo shows a vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (AFP)
world news

Canada considering warning labels for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr Supriya Sharma said the agency is looking at “changes” to the “information that goes with the vaccine to say there have been reports of this type of rare clot”
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP