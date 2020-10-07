e-paper
EU has agreed supply of 20,000 additional doses of Remdesivir

A spokesman for the EU executive said Brussels had agreed with Gilead last Friday the supply of nearly 20,300 additional doses for the treatment of about 3,400 patients.

world Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:14 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
A lab technicians holds the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) treatment drug
A lab technicians holds the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) treatment drug "Remdesivir".(Reuters)
         

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had agreed with U.S. company Gilead the supply of more than 20,000 additional doses of its Covid-19 drug Remdesivir, in a bid to tackle shortages of the medication in European countries.

It said it had paid 7 million euros ($8.2 million) for the new supply, which is in addition to 30,000 courses of treatment it had bought at the end of July.

