e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / EU threatens more Belarus sanctions after protester’s death

EU threatens more Belarus sanctions after protester’s death

The death threatens to escalate a standoff between the authorities and the protesters that has continued since President Alexander Lukashenko claimed to win by a landslide on August 9 in a vote the opposition says was rigged.

world Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 20:01 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
The EU last week added Lukashenko to a blacklist of Belarusian authorities implicated in ballot fraud and a subsequent crackdown on protesters.
The EU last week added Lukashenko to a blacklist of Belarusian authorities implicated in ballot fraud and a subsequent crackdown on protesters. (AP photo)
         

The European Union threatened to add sanctions against Belarus over the “outrageous” death of a 31-year-old man died following his detention by the police in the capital, Minsk.

Raman Bandarenka was taken away by police on Wednesday following a clash between locals hanging ribbons on a park fence in support of the opposition, and a group tearing them down, news website Tut.by reported, citing unidentified eye witnesses. An hour and a half later he was hospitalized, and he died Thursday evening, according to the site.

“This is an outrageous and shameful result of the actions by the Belarusian authorities,” the European Union’s diplomatic service said in a statement Friday. “The European Union has already imposed sanctions on 55 individuals responsible for violent repression and intimidation, and stands ready to impose additional sanctions.”

The country’s Investigative Committee said Bandarenka was injured during the fight.

The death threatens to escalate a standoff between the authorities and the protesters that has continued since President Alexander Lukashenko claimed to win by a landslide on August 9 in a vote the opposition says was rigged. The opposition has called for a national minute of silence Friday and for people to attend Sunday protests that regularly attract over 100,000 people in Minsk. Police crackdowns have intensified in recent weeks damping the size of the weekend meetings.

The political crisis is the worst of Lukashenko’s 26 years in power and has forced him closer to Russia, which has provided financial support as the protests and coronavirus pandemic have slowed the economy. The US and the European Union have not recognized the election’s result.

The EU last week added Lukashenko to a blacklist of Belarusian authorities implicated in ballot fraud and a subsequent crackdown on protesters. The penalties involve asset freezes and travel bans.

The opposition has rallied around Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko’s main challenger in the election. A former English teacher who joined the race after her husband was jailed and barred from running, Tsikhanouskaya has since fled to Lithuania and was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize last month.

The Russian leadership has refused to meet with Tsikhanouskaya, although the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, said he attended an informal meeting with her, organized by Estonia, according to RIA Novosti.

Russia’s position has not changed in regards to Tsikhanouskaya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

tags
top news
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
How Florida recount in 2000 US polls different from Trump’s challenge?
How Florida recount in 2000 US polls different from Trump’s challenge?
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In