IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / EU urges governments to think green, digital before recovery plan launch
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
world news

EU urges governments to think green, digital before recovery plan launch

The European Parliament is set to approve later on Tuesday hundreds of billions of euros in EU grants and loans for Europe's recovery from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:44 PM IST

The European Commission urged governments on Tuesday to make a genuine effort to focus on digitalisation of their economies and fighting climate change in designing reforms and investments financed by EU grants as part of the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

The European Parliament is set to approve later on Tuesday hundreds of billions of euros in EU grants and loans for Europe's recovery from the pandemic.

But officials have said draft reform and investment plans submitted to the Commission show a bias towards spending, rather than structural reform, and some lack original ideas to transform economies to match the EU's ambitions to make the bloc's economy more green and digital over the coming years.

"We need a proper balance between reforms and investment. The plans must also match our joint ambition to accelerate the green and digital transitions," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told parliament on Tuesday.

"Member States need to include genuine green and digital reforms and investments to match the targets."

Under the plan, agreed by EU leaders last July, governments will jointly borrow and repay 750 billion euros for the recovery effort, on top of trillions of national fiscal stimulus.

Of that unprecedented joint debt plan, 672.5 billion will be distributed among EU countries in grants and loans and the rest will go to joint EU projects to deal with the consequences of the pandemic and to prepare for future health emergencies.

TAKING REFORM SERIOUSLY

The European Commission will be in charge of disbursements of the 312.5 billion euros in grants and 360 billion in loans to governments, which have to prepare plans of reforms and investment and get Commission approval.

The parliamentary consent on Tuesday will pave the way for governments to start formally applying for the money later this month until the end of April, and for first disbursements around the middle of the year.

Crucially, the scheme gives the Commission leverage to make governments treat more seriously its annual recommendations for reforms from pensions and public finances to labour markets, the judiciary, public administration and competitiveness.

"The plans should not include a patchwork of small measures with little impact," Dombrovskis said. "Instead, they should reflect a clear strategy for embracing the twin transitions and implementing reforms in line with the country-specific recommendations."

Some EU parliamentarians pointed out that draft plans of the EU's biggest members Germany and France were not very ambitious on reforms, which could set a bad example for smaller countries that look up to Berlin and Paris for guidance.

"The German government is cutting corners by 'repackaging' investments it already announced in the summer 2020 instead of setting new impulses," German MEP Damian Boeselager said.

"Germany is already mimicked by France in following this strategy of minimising political risks by repackaging investments and ignoring the Commission's reform recommendations."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which on Tuesday participated in joint drills with USS Nimitz in the South China Sea, is seen moored pier side at Naval Base Guam in May, 2020. (AFP)
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which on Tuesday participated in joint drills with USS Nimitz in the South China Sea, is seen moored pier side at Naval Base Guam in May, 2020. (AFP)
world news

US carrier groups conduct drills in South China Sea amid tensions

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Two US aircraft carriers conducted joint drills in the disputed waters of South China Sea, for the first time since July 2020, drawing angry rebuke from China
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek, centre, of the WHO team, say farewell to their Chinese counterpart Liang Wannian, left, after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference.(AP)
Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek, centre, of the WHO team, say farewell to their Chinese counterpart Liang Wannian, left, after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference.(AP)
world news

WHO identifies two ‘most likely' scenarios of Covid-19 transmission to humans

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:50 PM IST
WHO expert Peter Ben Embarek told a press briefing that the team probed four hypotheses around the transmission of coronavirus to the human population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
world news

EU urges governments to think green, digital before recovery plan launch

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The European Parliament is set to approve later on Tuesday hundreds of billions of euros in EU grants and loans for Europe's recovery from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Infection rates in Israel remain high. The country has recorded over 700,000 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic last year.(Reuters)
Infection rates in Israel remain high. The country has recorded over 700,000 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic last year.(Reuters)
world news

Tel Aviv gives foreign nationals, asylum seekers Covid shots

AP, Tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Israel has pushed to inoculate most of its population since late December. Last week it made vaccines available to all citizens over the age of 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neera Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of color to serve as director of the OMB, which acts as the gatekeeper for the $4 trillion federal budget(AP)
Neera Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of color to serve as director of the OMB, which acts as the gatekeeper for the $4 trillion federal budget(AP)
world news

Biden budget nominee Neera Tanden faces two tough hearings this week

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Neera Tanden has been viewed as Biden's most controversial nominee, attacked not just by Republicans but also criticized by some of the most left-leaning Democrats for being insufficiently progressive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The AstraZeneca vaccine is being used widely in Britain although South Africa has suspended plans to use it for its front-line health care workers.(AP)
The AstraZeneca vaccine is being used widely in Britain although South Africa has suspended plans to use it for its front-line health care workers.(AP)
world news

Does the world need new Covid-19 vaccines? 'Jury is out', Oxford's Pollard says

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Vaccines are seen as the swiftest path out of the Covid-19 crisis which has killed 2.33 million people and turned normal life upside down for billions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the WHO team, holds a chart during the WHO-China joint study news conference at a hotel in Wuhan.(REUTERS)
Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the WHO team, holds a chart during the WHO-China joint study news conference at a hotel in Wuhan.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO official leading Wuhan Covid-19 probe says cold-chain transmission possible

Reuters, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:17 PM IST
China has pushed the idea that the virus can be transmitted by frozen food and has repeatedly announced findings of coronavirus traces on imported food packaging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump's legal team has argued the trial is improper under the US Constitution because Trump is now a private citizen.(AFP)
Trump's legal team has argued the trial is improper under the US Constitution because Trump is now a private citizen.(AFP)
world news

Explainer: Is Donald Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Historical texts indicate that the nation’s founders saw impeachment as a way to remove officials from their jobs so they do not further harm the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with army's air force and air defense staff in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Iran's supreme leader said the U.S. must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to its commitments to the nuclear deal with Western powers. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)(AP)
In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with army's air force and air defense staff in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Iran's supreme leader said the U.S. must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to its commitments to the nuclear deal with Western powers. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)(AP)
world news

Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West

AP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:34 PM IST
In December Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani vowed to avenge Fakhrizadeh's killing, saying his country will decide time or venue of any retaliatory action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some health officials have however warned about the strain being placed on the hospital system and the impact of more contagious variants of the coronavirus.(Reuters)
Some health officials have however warned about the strain being placed on the hospital system and the impact of more contagious variants of the coronavirus.(Reuters)
world news

France was right to decide against new lockdown against Covid: Health minister

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose by 458 on Monday to 79,423 - the seventh-highest death toll globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair "Venus," in Berlin. (AP/ File photo)
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair "Venus," in Berlin. (AP/ File photo)
world news

Mea Culpa: Stormy Daniels talks about Donald Trump encounter in Cohen podcast

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Cohen apologised to Daniels for the pain he caused her while working for Trump. "Thanks for giving me a second chance," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden. (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden. (REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden's presidency starts with a giant bet on run-it-hot economics

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Millions of Americans, especially among low-income groups, are still suffering the full effects of the slump, and that’s why the government says another round of spending is vital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

Imran Khan's party allowed paid employees to receive funds, reveals document

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:24 PM IST
The document, available with Dawn, revealed the names of employees. They included reportedly PTI's telephone operator (Tahir Iqbal), computer operator (Muhammad Nauman Afzal), accountant (Mohammad Arshad) and PTI's office helper (Mohammad Rafiq).
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Iranian health official fills a syringe with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Imam Khomeini Hospital, in Tehran, Iran February 9, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.(VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian health official fills a syringe with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Imam Khomeini Hospital, in Tehran, Iran February 9, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.(VIA REUTERS)
world news

Iran starts Covid-19 vaccination, awaits more vaccine deliveries

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST
State television showed Parsa Namaki, son of Health Minister Saeed Namaki, receiving the first jab, in an apparent effort by officials to boost public confidence in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China’s population is expected to peak at about 1.45 billion around 2030 .(AFP File Photo)
China’s population is expected to peak at about 1.45 billion around 2030 .(AFP File Photo)
world news

China witnesses 15% decline in registered newborn babies in 2020

Bloomberg, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The country’s population is ageing more quickly than most of the world’s developed economies, a hangover from decades of family planning policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP