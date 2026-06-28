Europe bakes under record heat: 1,000 excess deaths in France, hottest day in Denmark | Top points

A blistering heatwave sweeping across Europe has shattered temperature records, strained public health systems, and disrupted daily life across multiple countries. People walk through the street in the centre of Warsaw during the heatwave that has reached Poland on June 27, 2026. (AFP)

From record-breaking heat in Scandinavia and the Alps to emergency alerts in Italy and emergency responses in Germany and France, the extreme weather has triggered deaths, infrastructure stress, and unusual measures as authorities struggle to cope with rising temperatures.

Here are the latest updates in Europe heatwave: