EU condemns Israel's killing of journalists in Gaza

The European Union condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday. The EU condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in an (Israeli military) airstrike outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.(AP)

"The EU condemns the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in an (Israeli military) airstrike outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, including the Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif," she said after EU foreign ministers discussed the war in virtual talks.

An Israeli military statement accused Sharif of heading a Hamas "terrorist cell" and being "responsible for advancing rocket attacks" against Israelis.

The EU took note of Israel's allegation, Kallas said, "but there is a need in these cases to provide clear evidence, in the respect of the rule of law, to avoid targeting of journalists".

The 27-country bloc has struggled to take action over the conflict in Gaza as it is divided between staunch supporters of Israel and those who defend the Palestinians.

The EU struck a deal last month to increase aid access to Gaza, but senior officials have said the agreement has been only partially implemented.

Kallas called on Israel to allow more aid into the territory.

"Whereas there is more aid coming in, the needs are still much greater. We urge Israel to allow more trucks and a better distribution of aid," she said.