Evening brief: France, Belgium, Germany join list of nations with monkeypox, and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The palms of a monkeypox case patient from Lodja, a city located within the Katako-Kombe Health Zone, are seen during a health investigation in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997.&nbsp;(via REUTERS)
The palms of a monkeypox case patient from Lodja, a city located within the Katako-Kombe Health Zone, are seen during a health investigation in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997. (via REUTERS)
Published on May 20, 2022 05:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox cases

France, Germany and Belgium confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday, joining European nations Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, and Canada, Australia and the United States in reporting a disease endemic to parts of Africa. Read more

SC won't interfere with Gyanvapi survey order, transfers case to Varanasi court

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would not interfere with the survey order passed in the Gyanvapi mosque case and asked the Varanasi district judge to decide whether the suit by the Hindu side was maintainable. Read more

MEA revokes Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu’s passport

The External Affairs Ministry on Friday revoked the passport of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu, who had slipped out of the country after a Malayalam actor brought in sexual assault charges against him. Read more

India-born MP Chandra Arya's Kannada speech in Canada Parliament stuns netizens

India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya is winning hearts online after a video of his speech at the Canadian Parliament in Kannada went viral. Watch here

'If Sehwag knows more than ICC, he's entitled to his opinion': Akhtar hits back at controversial 'chucking' remark

Pakistan star Shoaib Akhtar has responded to Virender Sehwag's bold statement questioning the former pacer's bowling action. Read more

Sidharth Shukla's last song Jeena Zaruri Hai released online, fans wonder if his family permitted it. Watch

The last song that Sidharth Shukla worked on, has been unveiled online. Titled Jeena Zaruri Hai, the music video also features Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

  • Chicago shooting: 2 dead, 8 injured after firing at restaurant, say police (Representational image)

    Chicago shooting: 2 dead, 8 injured after firing at restaurant, say police

    Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting near a fast food restaurant in Chicago that sent bystanders scattering, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald's on the city's Near North Side, a few blocks from the city's Magnificent Mile shopping district. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.

  • FILE PHOTO: An image created during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1996 to 1997. CDC/Brian W.J. Mahy/Handout via REUTERS./File Photo

    France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox cases

    France, Germany and Belgium confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday, joining European nations Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, and Canada, Australia and the United States in reporting a disease endemic to parts of Africa. Belgian experts said two cases - in two different cities - had been detected. Spain reported 14 new cases today to take its cumulative caseload to 21.

  • A view shows a Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, France. (REUTERS/ FILE)

    Canada to ban China’s Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks over national security concerns

    The Canadian government announced on Thursday that it is banning Chinese telecommunications firms Huawei and ZTE from its fifth generation (5G) infrastructure to protect national security. In the 21st century, cybersecurity is national security.

  • The weapons used are believed to include a mobile laser system first announced by Vladimir Putin in 2018 and which, Russia claims, can blind orbiting satellites as well as destroy drones.

    ‘Peresvet' and ‘Zadira': What we know about Russia's new laser weapons

    Russia on Friday claimed to have used powerful laser weapons in its brutal war on Ukraine; Moscow said the 'next generation' weapons had been used to burn up drones launched by Ukrainian forces. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky appears unworried (for now) and has taunted Russia, comparing the laser weapons to 'wonder weapons' promised by Nazi Germany to stave off defeat in World War II.

  • File photo for representational purposes.

    Four people stabbed in south-east Norway, police say

    At least four people have been stabbed and injured in random attacks in Numedal in south-east Norway, local police said on Friday. One of the victims was in critical condition, and the incident was still ongoing, police added.

