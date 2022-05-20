Evening brief: France, Belgium, Germany join list of nations with monkeypox, and all the latest news
France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox cases
France, Germany and Belgium confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday, joining European nations Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, and Canada, Australia and the United States in reporting a disease endemic to parts of Africa. Read more
SC won't interfere with Gyanvapi survey order, transfers case to Varanasi court
The Supreme Court on Friday said it would not interfere with the survey order passed in the Gyanvapi mosque case and asked the Varanasi district judge to decide whether the suit by the Hindu side was maintainable. Read more
MEA revokes Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu’s passport
The External Affairs Ministry on Friday revoked the passport of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu, who had slipped out of the country after a Malayalam actor brought in sexual assault charges against him. Read more
India-born MP Chandra Arya's Kannada speech in Canada Parliament stuns netizens
India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya is winning hearts online after a video of his speech at the Canadian Parliament in Kannada went viral. Watch here
'If Sehwag knows more than ICC, he's entitled to his opinion': Akhtar hits back at controversial 'chucking' remark
Pakistan star Shoaib Akhtar has responded to Virender Sehwag's bold statement questioning the former pacer's bowling action. Read more
Sidharth Shukla's last song Jeena Zaruri Hai released online, fans wonder if his family permitted it. Watch
The last song that Sidharth Shukla worked on, has been unveiled online. Titled Jeena Zaruri Hai, the music video also features Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian. Read more
Chicago shooting: 2 dead, 8 injured after firing at restaurant, say police
Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting near a fast food restaurant in Chicago that sent bystanders scattering, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald's on the city's Near North Side, a few blocks from the city's Magnificent Mile shopping district. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.
Canada to ban China’s Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks over national security concerns
The Canadian government announced on Thursday that it is banning Chinese telecommunications firms Huawei and ZTE from its fifth generation (5G) infrastructure to protect national security. In the 21st century, cybersecurity is national security.
‘Peresvet' and ‘Zadira': What we know about Russia's new laser weapons
Russia on Friday claimed to have used powerful laser weapons in its brutal war on Ukraine; Moscow said the 'next generation' weapons had been used to burn up drones launched by Ukrainian forces. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky appears unworried (for now) and has taunted Russia, comparing the laser weapons to 'wonder weapons' promised by Nazi Germany to stave off defeat in World War II.
Four people stabbed in south-east Norway, police say
At least four people have been stabbed and injured in random attacks in Numedal in south-east Norway, local police said on Friday. One of the victims was in critical condition, and the incident was still ongoing, police added.
