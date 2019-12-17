e-paper
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason

Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason

world Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf (HT File )
         

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was on Tuesday sentenced to death for high treason by a special court in Lahore.

Musharraf has been living in Dubai since March 2016 for “medical treatment” and was declared an absconder in this case.

Musharraf was charged with high treason by prosecutors for abrogating the Constitution and imposing Emergency in November 2007.

