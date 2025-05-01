Ex-Bangladesh PM’s son slams govt over family property seizure

Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s expatriate son Sajeeb Wazed Joy has sharply criticised the seizure of property of close family members in Bangladesh saying it was done without any proof of corruption. Sajeeb Wazed Joy reaction came after a Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered attachment of more property and land owned by five members of the Hasina family.(HT_PRINT)

His reaction came after a Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered attachment of more property and land owned by five members of the Hasina family.

The former prime minister fled to India on August 5 last year after a massive student-led agitation that toppled her over 15-year-old regime. Three days later, Muhammad Yunus took over as Chief Adviser of the interim government.

“The courts in #Bangladesh under the #Yunus' dictatorship have moved to seize my family's inherited properties,” Joy said in a post on X hours after Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain issued orders for the seizure.

Joy, who lives in the United States and has previously served as an ICT affairs adviser in his mother's government, particularly scorned the seizure of the Sudha Sadan, “the house built by my father decades ago which was looted and burnt by the terrorists under this (Yunus) regime”.

Hasina’s nuclear scientist husband Wazed Miah died a natural death in 2009. Sudha Sadan at Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area came under the court’s seizure order earlier on March 11. The property is now owned by Joy and his sister Saima Wazed Putul, who is serving as World Health Organisation’s (WHO) South East Asian regional director.

Joy said the other family assets that came under the court’s seizure order include property outside of capital Dhaka “which have been in my family for generations”.

“This has been done without any proof of corruption, trials, convictions or any due process whatsoever. There is no rule of law in Bangladesh,” he wrote further in the post on X.

Joy’s reaction came as the judge issued the order approving an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) petition seeking to confiscate property belonging to himself, her sister Putul, their maternal aunt and Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, and Rehana's children Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and Azmira Siddiq.

ACC spokesman Akhtarul Islam earlier said among the seized property was a house in Dhaka’s posh Baridhara area worth Tk 49.8 million, owned by Putul alongside 87.70 decimals (1 decimal is equal to 40 sq metres approx) of land worth Tk 6.187 million in southwestern Khulna registered in the names of Joy, Putul and Rehana.

The seizure list included another piece of 87.70 decimal land owned by Bobby and Azmira Siddiq in the adjacent location with an estimated value of Tk 4.1 million.

Another 19 decimals of land in Rehana’s name in southwestern Gopalganj, Hasina’s hometown and birthplace of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman valued at Tk 2.05 million was also seized.

The ACC alleged Putul was attempting to transfer or dispose of the immovable assets, and if she succeeded before disposal of a pending case, it could jeopardise an ongoing investigation against her.

The courts earlier on separate dates issued arrest warrants against the family members, including Hasina, on graft charges, one of which involves allocation of government plots in their name using her influence.