EXCLUSIVE | Canada, UK allow Khalistan activism, but India sees it as threat to unity: Lord Desai

New Delhi: Last week, Canada officially denied having any evidence linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, or National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to the murder of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The statement distanced the government from a Canadian media report that cited an anonymous security official claiming their involvement. New Delhi dismissed the media report as absurd and cautioned Ottawa that such “smear campaigns” would further strain already tense relations. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's cremation site, during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Lord Meghnad Desai, a life peer in the British House of Lords, and a former Labour Party MP, broke down the India-Canada diplomatic spat, tying it to history and politics.

Edited excerpts:

Both India and Canada are expelling diplomats and accusing each other of misconduct. Can the diplomatic row between India and Canada be attributed to a single party, or is this a case of escalating tensions due to long-standing issues?

“Think about Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan—two different examples that show a common concern for India: the fear of further fragmentation. India strongly opposes Balkanisation. Bangladesh is already an independent nation, but the loss of Punjab is unthinkable for India.

“India’s partition in 1947 still haunts the country today, especially the division of Punjab, which affected the Sikhs. While the focus often remains on Hindus and Muslims, the Sikhs were largely ignored. Their grievances surfaced during the Emergency under Mrs. Gandhi (Indira Gandhi), and the Golden Temple incident was a major blow to the Sikh faith and identity.

“Then the subsequent Delhi riots, after her assassination, were a horrific example of communal violence, where Sikhs were slaughtered in broad daylight. The police were told not to intervene, and justice has yet to be served.

“The Sikh diaspora in places like the UK and Canada often agitate for their causes, which India struggles to understand. In countries like the UK, freedom of speech allows even controversial movements like Khalistan to be expressed. But India views these activities as a threat to its unity, believing that no matter where Sikhs live, they must prioritise India’s integrity.

“Canada, too, faces tensions over Khalistan, with its own history of separatism in Quebec. But the situation escalated after the assassination of this Sikh man in Canada, allegedly linked to India, leading to a diplomatic standoff.

“Now, it’s all come down to ‘you dismiss my diplomat, I’ll dismiss your diplomat’. Also, it’s a great pity because Canada is a good country and Canadians like India. It’s not unusual for governments to do things like that. The Russians and Americans do it all the time. But you shouldn’t get caught up.

So, given the deepening rift and both countries standing firm on their positions, what does the future hold for India-Canada ties? Is there a path forward for reconciliation, or should we brace for long-term consequences, including a potential economic and cultural fallout?

“India needs to relax on the Khalistan issue. What’s more important now is for senior diplomats to step in and help both sides reason things out.

“I think, only a neutral third party could help mediate this conflict and remind both countries of their shared interests. India and Canada are both democracies with a mutual respect for each other, and it’s crucial for them to move forward without letting historical issues undermine their relationship.

“It’s not worth a diplomatic quarrel. The UK or another Commonwealth country like Australia could be key in helping move things forward.”