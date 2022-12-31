Home / World News / Ex-pope Benedict to be buried in St Peter's Basilica tombs

Ex-pope Benedict to be buried in St Peter's Basilica tombs

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:26 PM IST

Former pope Benedict died earlier today at the age of 95.

A person signs a book of condolence for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Saint Magdalena church in Altoetting, Germany (AP Photo)(AP)
AFP |

Former pope Benedict, the first pontiff to retire since the Middle Ages, will be buried in the papal tombs under St Peter's Basilica, the Vatican said Saturday after his death aged 95.

Following Benedict's funeral on Thursday, "the coffin of the Supreme Pontiff Emeritus will be taken to St Peter's Basilica, and then into the Vatican Grottoes for burial," it said.

Topics
pope vatican city
pope vatican city

Story Saved
Saturday, December 31, 2022
