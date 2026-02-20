Ex-prince Andrew released hours after arrest, remains under investigation
Searches at Andrew’s former home on the Windsor estate, west of London, were understood to be ongoing.
British police said late Thursday that Prince Andrew had “been released under investigation” after being arrested and held for several hours on suspicion of misconduct linked to his time as a trade envoy.
“We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded,” Thames Valley Police said in a brief statement, referring to searches at his residence on King Charles III’s Sandringham estate in eastern England.
