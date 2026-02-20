Edit Profile
    Ex-prince Andrew released hours after arrest, remains under investigation

    Searches at Andrew’s former home on the Windsor estate, west of London, were understood to be ongoing.

    Updated on: Feb 20, 2026 1:39 AM IST
    By Priyanjali Narayan
    British police said late Thursday that Prince Andrew had “been released under investigation” after being arrested and held for several hours on suspicion of misconduct linked to his time as a trade envoy.

    Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station on a vehicle. (REUTERS)
    “We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded,” Thames Valley Police said in a brief statement, referring to searches at his residence on King Charles III’s Sandringham estate in eastern England.

    Searches at Andrew’s former home on the Windsor estate, west of London, were understood to be ongoing.

      Priyanjali Narayan

      Priyanjali Narayan is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over two years of experience covering national and international news. Her work spans breaking news, in-depth explainers, and feature stories on global and domestic affairs.Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked in the India Today newsroom, where she focused on explanatory journalism, writing detailed pieces on domestic and global issues and reporting feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training in history continues to inform her storytelling.Outside the newsroom, she can usually be found reading personal essays and fiction, and planning her next trip.Read More

