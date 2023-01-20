Home / World News / Ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya thanks Jaishankar. Find out why

Ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya thanks Jaishankar. Find out why

world news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 01:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka crisis: Jaishankar met President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Sri Lanka, after visiting Maldives as a part of his two-nation tour.

Ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya thanked Jaishankar for encouraging tourism. (Getty Images)
Ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya thanked Jaishankar for encouraging tourism. (Getty Images)
ByShobhit Gupta

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya thanked S Jaishankar, India's external affairs minister, who is on a two-day visit to the troubled island nation, after he encouraged Indians to visit in a bid to boost tourism and generate revenue to combat the economic crisis.

Read here: ‘No exaggeration…’: Sri Lanka praises India for aiding in ‘regaining stability’

"Many thanks to the visiting Indian foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar for encouraging Indian tourist(s) to come to Sri Lanka. Looking forward to working together in the future."

Jaishankar, during his visit to Sri Lanka, met with the country's top leaders, including president Ranil Wickremesinghe. The minister was earlier in the Maldives.

In his statement to the press in Colombo, Jaishankar said, "Tourism is the lifeblood of the Sri Lankan economy. I note Indian tourists are expressing positive sentiments for Sri Lanka in a very practical manner by coming here."

"... but there are many more steps we can take to make this sustainable. Strengthening connectivity and promoting travel is therefore a very high priority for all of us."

Read here: Sri Lanka to cut recurrent budget expenditure by 6% in 2023 amid economic crisis

"Definitely, encouraging Indian tourists to make RuPay payments and utilise UPI would be most helpful in this regard," he added.

Jaishankar also discussed bilateral relationships, people-to-people contacts, trade and investment ties with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry.

"A good meeting with foreign minister Ali Sabry and other ministerial colleagues this evening in Colombo. Discussed India-Sri Lanka cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, industry and health," Jaishankar tweeted.

India sent around US$ 4 billion in essentials to help the crisis-hit nation to regain some financial stability, Sabry said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanath jayasuriya sri lanka jaishankar + 1 more
sanath jayasuriya sri lanka jaishankar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out