Ex-US President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital with non-Covid infection

"On Tuesday evening Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical center for treatment of a non-covid infection," Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.
Former US President Bill Clinton.(AP File Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Reuters |

Former President Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted two days ago to an Irvine, California, hospital for treatment of a "non-covid infection," a spokesman said.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said.

CNN reported that Clinton was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.

His condition is not related to his previous heart problems or Covid-19, CNN said. 

